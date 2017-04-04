Barnsbury bones: Pubgoer reveals details of gruesome discovery in Cloudesley Square

The bones found in Cloudesley Square, Barnsbury, on Sunday afternoon.

Two “human” leg bones were left on a Barnsbury pavement for the entire street to see, the man who discovered them said today.

Dan Gardner, 44, told the Gazette that whoever laid the bones there on Sunday afternoon “clearly wanted them to be found”.

Forensic teams were in Cloudesley Square for five hours after Mr Gardner reported the bones, which were lying on top of an open paper sack, to police.

He said this afternoon: “I went over to The Crown, my local pub across the road, at about midday to get some lunch. There was nothing there then. I went back home at about 4.30pm. I wandered past and there were these two bones lying on empty brown paper.

“I tried to ignore it, telling myself they were animal bones. But it was playing on my mind. The bones were right next to my house and I thought: ‘Someone has got to take responsibility here.’

“I kept looking at them through my window and realised I had better call the plod. They reckoned the bones were femurs [thigh bones]. It certainly made for an interesting Sunday. I was racking my brains to think of any mates who may have been playing a weird prank.”

Dan added: “It’s just odd, as whoever laid the bones there clearly wanted them to be found. The bag was open, and it was in broad daylight with people walking about.”

A Met spokesman said yesterday that specialists “advised that the bones appeared to be human”, and that they are “not believed to be ancient”.

He added: “It is also too early at this stage of enquiries to confirm if the discovery is suspicious or not.”