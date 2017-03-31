Search

Advanced search

Exclusive

CCTV captures horrific moment charity boss is bottled after confronting ‘drug dealers’ in Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 16:53 31 March 2017 | UPDATED: 17:15 31 March 2017

The bottle smashed on impact with Mohamed's head.

The bottle smashed on impact with Mohamed's head.

Archant

This is the chilling moment a charity director was bottled after confronting suspected drug dealers outside his Finsbury Park office last night.

Comment
Mohamed in hospital last night.Mohamed in hospital last night.

Mohamed Nacer was knocked out after being smashed over the head with a glass bottle in Seven Sisters Road just before 5.30pm, leaving the pavement covered in blood.

The 45-year-old is the founder of the Arab Advice Bureau (AAB), a charity that has been working to beat anti-social behaviour, crime and terrorism in Islington and Hackney since 1998.

He had bravely stood up to the group after becoming fed up with dealers constantly operating outside his building, but was left needing five stitches for his troubles.

Mohamed had gone outside to speak to the group.Mohamed had gone outside to speak to the group.

The attack was captured on CCTV by off-licence Food City, which is below the AAB headquarters.

Speaking to the Gazette after leaving hospital, dad-of-two Mohamed said at one point he thought he was going to die.

“I have reported it [drug dealing] many times,” he said. “But yesterday I went to speak to them telling them not to sell drugs there.

The man attacked Mohamed after he confronted a group of people outside his offices.The man attacked Mohamed after he confronted a group of people outside his offices.

“One of them told me he was going to stab me and said: ‘I’ll open your stomach’.

“He went into the shop and bought a bottle of Coke and hit me over the head with it. The glass smashed and I fell over.”

Mohamed was helped up by passers-by who called an ambulance. The attacker ran off and is still at large.

Mohamed was struck with a glass bottle.Mohamed was struck with a glass bottle.

The outreach worker, who is now recovering at home, spends his days supporting marginalised groups to improve community relations.

His charity has worked with Islington Council on projects such as helping vulnerable migrants with housing and immigration matters.

But now Mohamed says he’s too scared to go back to his office, and has called on police to tackle the growing problems with crime around Finsbury Park.

Mohamed collapsed to the floor after being struck on the head.Mohamed collapsed to the floor after being struck on the head.

“I feel very threatened,” he said. “I chat to the shopkeepers and we don’t feel safe in the area. I need to have my voice heard.

“The whole community is very scared. No one wants to speak out, no one has got the courage to speak to these drug dealers.”

Algerian-born Mohamed hoped he could reason with the group by speaking in Arabic – but it didn’t work.

Seven Sisters Road is taped off by the junction of Wilberforce Road.Seven Sisters Road is taped off by the junction of Wilberforce Road.

Police were called to the scene, near the junction with Wilberforce Road, at 5.30pm and taped off the bloodsoaked pavement for hours.

No arrests have been made.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Sobell Leisure Centre gives five-a-side football league the boot to make way for trampoline park

07:00 David Child

Footballers are kicking off over plans to move their five-a-side league out of a leisure centre – to make room for a trampoline park.

Finsbury Park entrepreneur: ‘I fell into depression after beating cancer... my business will help fellow survivors’

Yesterday, 15:25 James Morris

Finsbury Park entrepreneur Lulu Socratous bravely defied pancreatic cancer. But that was when her real problems began, she tells the Gazette.

Archway station: Man dies after being hit by Tube train

Yesterday, 11:31 James Morris

A man died this morning after he was struck by a Northern line train at Archway station.

Drayton Park cafe owner insists: ‘I wasn’t trying to lie about hygiene score’

Yesterday, 11:15 Tom Horton

A disgruntled cafe owner recently given a £2,500 bill for displaying an outdated food hygiene rating has defended his actions, insisting: “I wasn’t trying to lie.”

Highbury shopkeepers plead for CCTV after burglars strike twice in one night

Yesterday, 08:51 David Child

Business owners around Highbury Fields are pleading for more protection from burglars after two independent shops became the latest in the neighbourhood to be hit by raiders.

This week 60 years ago: Pensioner in court over Chapel Market shoplifting

Yesterday, 07:47 James Morris

A 70-year-old pensioner was fined 10 shillings after she admitted shoplifting from the Chapel Market branch of Woolworths.

Islington Council make Arsenal matchday parking gaffe

Tue, 18:32 Sam Gelder

Drivers living in the shadow of the Emirates Stadium were left fuming after an Islington Council gaffe left them thinking matchday parking controls had been changed to 6am.

Barnsbury bones: Pubgoer reveals details of gruesome discovery in Cloudesley Square

Tue, 13:19 James Morris

Two “human” leg bones were left on a Barnsbury pavement for the entire street to see, the man who discovered them said today.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

‘Two human bones found in potato bag’ opposite Barnsbury pub

Archway station: Man dies after being hit by Tube train

Man wanted after hospitalising bus passenger in brutal Upper Street assault

Jailed: Highbury phone thief who fled wrong way down M11 at 90mph

Barnsbury bones: Pubgoer reveals details of gruesome discovery in Cloudesley Square

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now