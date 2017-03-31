CCTV captures horrific moment charity boss is bottled after confronting ‘drug dealers’ in Finsbury Park
PUBLISHED: 16:53 31 March 2017 | UPDATED: 17:15 31 March 2017
Archant
This is the chilling moment a charity director was bottled after confronting suspected drug dealers outside his Finsbury Park office last night.
Mohamed Nacer was knocked out after being smashed over the head with a glass bottle in Seven Sisters Road just before 5.30pm, leaving the pavement covered in blood.
The 45-year-old is the founder of the Arab Advice Bureau (AAB), a charity that has been working to beat anti-social behaviour, crime and terrorism in Islington and Hackney since 1998.
He had bravely stood up to the group after becoming fed up with dealers constantly operating outside his building, but was left needing five stitches for his troubles.
The attack was captured on CCTV by off-licence Food City, which is below the AAB headquarters.
Speaking to the Gazette after leaving hospital, dad-of-two Mohamed said at one point he thought he was going to die.
“I have reported it [drug dealing] many times,” he said. “But yesterday I went to speak to them telling them not to sell drugs there.
“One of them told me he was going to stab me and said: ‘I’ll open your stomach’.
“He went into the shop and bought a bottle of Coke and hit me over the head with it. The glass smashed and I fell over.”
Mohamed was helped up by passers-by who called an ambulance. The attacker ran off and is still at large.
The outreach worker, who is now recovering at home, spends his days supporting marginalised groups to improve community relations.
His charity has worked with Islington Council on projects such as helping vulnerable migrants with housing and immigration matters.
But now Mohamed says he’s too scared to go back to his office, and has called on police to tackle the growing problems with crime around Finsbury Park.
“I feel very threatened,” he said. “I chat to the shopkeepers and we don’t feel safe in the area. I need to have my voice heard.
“The whole community is very scared. No one wants to speak out, no one has got the courage to speak to these drug dealers.”
Algerian-born Mohamed hoped he could reason with the group by speaking in Arabic – but it didn’t work.
Police were called to the scene, near the junction with Wilberforce Road, at 5.30pm and taped off the bloodsoaked pavement for hours.
No arrests have been made.