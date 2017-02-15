Clerkenwell woman and Highbury man charged with assaulting police officers at train stations

An officer was spat at at King's Cross station. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A woman and man from Islington have been charged with spitting at police officers on Monday.

Hawo Yaasiin, 21, of Mount Pleasant, Clerkenwell, has been charged in connection with an incident at King’s Cross station where a police officer was spat at.

She was charged with with assaulting a constable in the execution of duty and being drunk and disorderly in a public place. Yaasiin was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 15 March.

In a separate incident, Samir Benmouna, 32, of Drayton Park, Highbury, has been charged in connection with an incident at West Ham station where a PCSO was spat at.

He was charged with one count of assaulting an accredited officer, one count of criminal damage and one public order count. Benmouna was bailed to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on March 20.