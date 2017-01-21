Dartmouth Park killing: Man appears in court over death of Angela Best

Angela Best was pronounced dead shortly after being found unresponsive at an address in Dartmouth Park Hill. Picture: Léa Legraien Archant

Theodore Johnson, 63, appeared at the Old Bailey this morning charged with murdering the 51-year-old last month.

Johnson, of Dartmouth Park Hill, was arrested last week after Ms Best was found unresponsive at an address on the same road shortly after 7.30pm on December 15 last year.

Police and paramedics attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene 20 minutes later.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

Johnson appeared at Highbury Magistrates Court last Friday charged with murder before being remanded to the Old Bailey for a hearing today.

His next appearance will be at the same court on March 31 for a plea hearing ahead of a provisional trial date of June 12.

