‘Devil-worshipper’ who raped teenager in his Satan-themed Barnsbury flat jailed for nine years

19:47 21 January 2017

Jailed: Pedro Evangelou. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Jailed: Pedro Evangelou. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Archant

A self-styled devil worshipper who locked a teenager in his Barnsbury flat and raped her has been jailed for nine years.

Evangelou's uncropped police mugshot shows him shirtless. Picture: Metropolitan PoliceEvangelou's uncropped police mugshot shows him shirtless. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Pedro Evangelou, pictured in his police mugshot shirtless and wearing a bandana, was convicted of rape and sexual assault in November, and sentenced yesterday at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Scotland Yard believes the 42-year-old may have preyed on other victims and has urged them to come forward safe in the knowledge he has been locked up.

He met his 19-year-old victim at Islington “alternative nightclub” Slimelight in June before taking her back to his Pembroke Street flat – where police later found a room devoted to Satan – on his Harley Davidson.

There he put a plank of wood across a door before raping and sexually assaulting the girl.

She managed to get to a window and mouth the words “help” and “phone police” to people outside, one of whom spotted her and called 999. Before cops arrived the victim managed to escape and ran into the street where she was helped by shocked passers-by.

Evangelou denied the charges, insisting the woman had consented to sex.

Det Const Stuart Douglas said today: “The victim in this case was subjected to a prolonged and harrowing sexual assault.

“Her distress was obvious to those members of the public who saw her as she was able to flee the suspect’s home address. Through their quick actions, police were able to arrive on scene in minutes to help the victim and apprehend Evangelou.

“I am grateful for the assistance of those members of the public for coming forward and supporting the police, and most importantly, the victim.”

Det Insp Neil Rawlinson added: “ would encourage anyone who has been assaulted by Evangelou or anyone else to contact the police in the knowledge that they will be listened to and not judged.

“We have excellent links with support services to help people get through the trauma of these experiences.”

Evangelou was jailed for nine years for the rape and one year for the sexual assault, but they will run simultaneously.

Anyone who has been sexually assaulted can call police on 101.

'Devil-worshipper' who raped teenager in his Satan-themed Barnsbury flat jailed for nine years

19:47 Ramzy Alwakeel
Jailed: Pedro Evangelou. Picture: Metropolitan Police

A self-styled devil worshipper who locked a teenager in his Barnsbury flat and raped her has been jailed for nine years.

