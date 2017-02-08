Eight guns handed to Islington Police as officers urge: ‘Keep them coming’
17:01 08 February 2017
Archant
These guns were taken off Islington’s streets after a firearms amnesty this week.
By yesterday, eight weapons had been handed to Islington Police as part of the Met’s wider “give up your gun” campaign.
The scheme, which lasts until 11pm on Sunday, gives people the opportunity to get rid of firearms without facing legal consequences.
Gun crime almost doubled in Islington over 12 months up to September last year. Police said the increase from 38 to 73 incidents could have been down to a rise in gang activity.
In August last year, rapper David Robinson, known as Dawood, was gunned down in Sunnyside Road, Hornsey Rise.