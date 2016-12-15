Elf and safety gone mad! Police’s Christmas tree appeal at Archway station removed as it is ‘a hazard’

The noticeboard in Archway station yesterday morning. Picture: Russell Hrachovec Archant

A Christmas tree put up in Archway station as part of a festive toy appeal has been given the chop – because some Scrooge says it’s a “hazard”.

Islington Toy Project delivers 80 gifts to Islington police. Picture: Met Police Islington Toy Project delivers 80 gifts to Islington police. Picture: Met Police

The tree was unveiled three weeks ago to help the local cops find gifts for needy children across Islington. Commuters were invited to take a tag off the tree, stick it on a gift and hand it in at a police stations.

But yesterday morning the tree was gone – and one worker was clearly not happy.

The station’s noticeboard read: “Unfortunately our Christmas tree is to be taken away as it is considered to be a hazard.”

Commuter Russell Hrachovec posted a picture of the board and said: “Well, Christmas is cancelled at Archway station.”

When told about what had happened, Islington police said on Twitter: “Whaaaaat is that our appeal Christmas tree? Not cool #humbug”.

Pc David Williams, who organised the appeal this year, told the Gazette the tree had luckily already served its purpose.

He explained: “The fire brigade said it was a hazard so it had to go. It’s been there for the last three years and as far as I’m aware it’s never been an issue before.

“It’s not really affected our appeal, though, as it was officially ending this week and it was due to come down anyway.

“The appeal has been successful and we’ve got all the presents.”

London Fire Brigade said it wasn’t their order. A spokesman said: “We did not ask for it to be removed but we did give fire safety advice about the tree, which was close to the station’s exit barriers.”

TfL has been approached for comment.