Girl, 6, sexually assaulted by man ‘with yellow teeth’ on Caledonian Road train

A six-year-old girl was assaulted on a Piccadilly line train. Picture: Andrew Parsons/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Police today launched an appeal for information after a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Piccadilly line train between Caledonian Road and King’s Cross.

The girl, who was part of a group, had boarded at King’s Cross at about 2.50pm on February 20. A man approached her and pulled the girl towards him by her arm.

He placed his arm around the victim’s shoulder, preventing her from standing up. He then spoke to the victim and asked if she wanted to play games on his phone. Two people on the tube noticed the situation and approached the man.

The girl left the train at Caledonian Road station while the man remained on the service.

Investigating officer Kelly Donnelly said: “The man was wearing dark clothes and had very distinctive yellow and had crooked teeth. I am keen to speak to anyone who was travelling on the tube train that may have seen this man or witnessed what happened.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40, or text 61016 citing reference 480 of 27/02.