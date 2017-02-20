‘Gruesome scenes’: Man stabbed in broad daylight in Stoke Newington

Police tape off the scene where a young man was stabbed in Green Lanes. Photo: @romaejaz on Twitter Archant

A young man was rushed to hospital by air ambulance after he was stabbed in Green Lanes this afternoon.

The Air Ambulance landed on Newington Green. Photo: David Webber The Air Ambulance landed on Newington Green. Photo: David Webber

Police were called to Green Lanes between Aden Grove and Lidfield Road just before 4.30pm this afternoon.

An Air Ambulance was scrambled to Newington Green to transport the victim, in his early 20s, to a central London hospital.

Horrified witness Remy Waslyuk said on Twitter: “Serious incident at the bottom of green lanes. Police, air ambulance and gruesome scenes.”

Another Twitter user, @afcvicki, added: “Was not expecting to see a young boy fighting for his life after being stabbed in #greenlanes this afternoon.”

Scotland Yard said the man’s condition is not serious and he is recovering from “minor injuries”.

Green Lanes is closed in both directions between Newington Green and Petherton Road.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.