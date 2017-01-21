Search

Highbury schoolgirl attack: Man jailed for horrific assault on 13-year-old pupil

16:29 23 January 2017

Jailed: Lester Jackson. Picture: Met Police

A sexual predator who randomly attacked a teenage girl as she walked to school in Highbury has today been jailed for six years.

Lester Jackson, 48, approached the 13-year-old in Highbury Hill on a June morning last year.

He asked her where the nearest park was before grabbing her and dragging her into Coach House Lane, where he pulled her to the ground and tried to kiss her.

He was only stopped when a have-a-go hero whose home overlooked the road heard the girl’s screams and ran to help. He fought with Jackson, who then ran off along Highbury Hill.

The girl reported what had happened when she got to school but police could not trace Jackson until forensic analysis of the neighbour’s glasses, which had his fingerprints on them. They were also found at the scene of a burglary in Leigh Road, and police believe he broke into the property after the attack.

He was found in prison – where he had been sent back to after breaking the terms of his parole for a separate offence.

Det Con Ben Lucas of the Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command, said: “Jackson is a dangerous man who randomly attacked a teenage girl as she walked to school.

“He has pleaded guilty to these offences but this does not lessen the impact of his actions - he deserves to spend a considerable amount of time in prison.”

The judge at Blackfriars Crown Court awarded the neighbour with a commendation for his heroics, and Det Con Lucas said he had stopped what could have been an “even more horrific attack”.

He added: “I would also like to praise the courage of the victim in supporting the investigation and I can only hope that Jackson’s conviction can bring some sort of closure to her.”

Jackson, of no fixed address, was given four years and six months imprisonment for sexual assault, 15 months for burglary and three months for common assault – a total of six years. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

