Search

Advanced search

Highness Cafe raid: ‘Scumbag’ burglars take £800 and deliberately flood family-run cafe

12:35 03 March 2017

Mopping up after the flood. Picture: Highness Cafe

Mopping up after the flood. Picture: Highness Cafe

Archant

A family-run café that hosts kids’ parties in Highbury is facing a bill for hundreds of pounds after “scumbags” broke in and flooded the place.

Comment
Flood damage after the raid on Highness Cafe. Picture: Highness CafeFlood damage after the raid on Highness Cafe. Picture: Highness Cafe

Highness Café and its sister firm Little Highness in Highbury Park were raided last night.

The owners of Little Highness, Ness Goksu and Ebs Basar, were left to mount a hasty clean-up ahead of the weekend after discovering the thieves had used tissue, chopping boards and even a fire extinguisher to block the sinks, and then left the taps running.

They also stole £800 from the two shops’ tills – and helped themselves to a can of coke and a muffin from the fridge.

Ness told the Gazette this morning: “I’m lost for words since I came in. We’ve actually worked too hard for this. I don’t know what to say.”

"It’s not only about us. The kids have been sending out invitations. We’ve got parties booked"

Ness Goksu

She added she had been forced to cancel all party bookings for the day. “It’s not only about us,” she said. “The kids have been sending out invitations. We’ve got parties booked.”

The pair believe crooks got in by unscrewing security bars at the back of the shop – and then reattaching them.

Ebs said: “We’re not really fussed about the money – it’s just what they’ve done, like leaving the taps running.

“At the end of the day it’s our business, so we’re losing a day’s business and we have to spend the rest of the day sorting out bloody electrics downstairs.

The raiders blocked sinks on two floors. Picture: Highness CafeThe raiders blocked sinks on two floors. Picture: Highness Cafe

“And we’ve probably lost loads of goods and stuff.”

She added: “They’re absolute scumbags, whoever’s done this.”

Friends and customers have sent Ness and Ebs dozens of sympathetic messages on Facebook. Supporters of the cafe were quick to condemn the attack on “genuinely the nicest people around”.

Anyone with information about the raid is asked to call police on 101 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Moped raids: Three Islington teenagers arrested

15:45 James Morris

Three teenagers from Islington were yesterday arrested on suspicion of moped-enabled offences.

Highness Cafe raid: ‘Scumbag’ burglars take £800 and deliberately flood family-run cafe

12:35 Andrew Messios

A family-run café that hosts kids’ parties in Highbury is facing a bill for hundreds of pounds after “scumbags” broke in and flooded the place.

Missing from Islington: Appeal to trace ‘vulnerable’ Shukyrah Allert, 15

10:27 Emma Bartholomew

Police in Islington are appealing for the public’s help to find a vulnerable teenage girl who has been missing for two days.

JJ McPhillips murder: Dad-of-two was stabbed after gang ‘approached friends and picked a fight’, police believe

09:49 Ramzy Alwakeel

Murdered Islington dad Jonathon “JJ” McPhillips was stabbed to death after a gang of men approached his friends and picked a fight, police said today.

New Islington youth mayor Diana Gomez: ‘I don’t want young people to face what I had to face’

07:00 James Morris

Only a few years ago, Diana Gomez was suffering in her own home. The Gazette finds how it motivated her to become Islington’s young mayor.

PICTURE SPECIAL: Schools across Islington celebrate World Book Day

Yesterday, 17:54 James Scott

Schoolchildren across Islington have been sharing their love of fiction on World Book Day.

‘Outrageous’ fly-tipping operation creates mountain of waste in Upper Holloway industrial estate

Yesterday, 17:45 Sam Gelder

An “outrageous” fly-tipping operation has seen a mountain of commercial waste dumped on a disused industrial estate in Upper Holloway – and it’s rising by the hour.

‘Miss you forever’: Emotional Milner Square tributes to Islington stab victim Jonathon ‘JJ’ McPhillips

Yesterday, 13:10 James Morris

Emotional tributes have been laid for Upper Street murder victim Jonathon “JJ” McPhillips at a memorial outside his Milner Square home.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Upper Street stabbing: Murder investigation launched after Jonathon McPhillips, 28, dies in hospital

Girl, 6, sexually assaulted by man ‘with yellow teeth’ on Caledonian Road train

Upper Street double stabbing: Man, 28, fighting for his life

‘Miss you forever’: Emotional Milner Square tributes to Islington stab victim Jonathon ‘JJ’ McPhillips

Islington fitness trainer declares war on foxes after brutal Chihuahua attack

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now