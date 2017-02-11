Housing issues, not crime, now the main worry for Islington people

Islington Police Station Archant

Thirty-two years ago, researchers decided to conduct a groundbreaking survey on victimisation in the multicultural borough of Islington – and now it’s been done again.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On both occasions, the Islington Crime Survey has asked 2,000 people in the borough about their views on crime and public safety.

This time, it was done by Kent University, who found crime was now only a secondary worry for people – behind housing issues.

Eighty-one per cent of people believed they were unlikely to fall victim in the next year, with “white other” people – such as Americans, Australians and non-UK Europeans – least likely to think they would be.

Anti-social behaviour was a worry for more than a quarter of the respondents, but fraud was the biggest problem overall. More than 40pc of people said they had fallen victim to scams or attempted scams.

“The whole thing is designed to really provide a sort of complement to police data,” said University of Kent’s Prof Roger Matthews. “There’s quite a lot of things police don’t compute that we compute in victimisation surveys, like the public attitude and people’s experiences of crime and public safety.

“People talk about [the surveys] as a democratic institution – a way for the public to say how they feel.”

Later this month the comparison with the 1985 survey will be published, which will look at how trends changed over 30 years. “It will look at who the beneficiaries of the trends are and who is now carrying the burden,” added Prof Matthews. “Between 1985 and 2015 there was a substantial increase in the ’90s, so crime rates have fallen only slightly since the ’80s.”

View the full results here.