Search

Advanced search

Islington Police officers ‘risked lives’ to detain machete-wielding bomb vest man in Highbury

16:26 20 January 2017

PCs Marc Woolmer and Alex Field of Islington Police. Picture: Met Police

PCs Marc Woolmer and Alex Field of Islington Police. Picture: Met Police

Archant

Five Islington Police officers have been shortlisted for a Met bravery award for detaining a man waving a machete – and wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest.

Comment

On Sunday, January 3 last year, PCs Jason Hodgson and Alex Field were called to Avenell Road in Highbury – in the shadow of the former Arsenal Stadium – after the man had been reported.

They confronted the suspect, who was shouting aggressively and waving the machete. Both officers stop the suspect on the ground. The man violently resisted and required two sets of handcuffs to be subdued.

Once detained, both officers spotted a number of coloured electrical wires protruding from his jacket, suggesting he was wearing a suicide vest.

Mindful they were in a densely populated area, the Met said they made the selfless decision to tightly hug the suspect and prevent his movement from triggering the suspected device.

PCs Wayne Pullen, Marc Woolmer and Sam Homer arrived on scene. PC Pullen, using his past military experience, searched the suspect and deconstructed parts of a circuit board and metal plates attached to wires in his jacket.

It was later found to be a non-viable device. The suspect had mental health problems.

A Met spokesman said: “Fast time decision-making and the courageous actions of these officers resulted in the safe detention and arrest of the suspect.

“Explosives officers and armed police arrived on scene shortly after and were it not for the actions of the Islington officers, they would have had to engage the suspect who presented every visual indication of a terrorist threat.”

The officers are on a shortlist of four for the bravery awards. Voting closes at midnight on February 6. Visit met.police.uk/bravery-awards/#modal-five

Keywords: Islington Police

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Traditional cars to be banned from parking in parts of Shoreditch to cut air pollution

32 minutes ago Ramzy Alwakeel
'Pedestrian zone' signs shown in computer-generated images of Paul Street, Shoreditch. Picture: Transport for London

Traditional cars will be banned from parking and loading in a number roads around Old Street in the hope of cleaning up Shoreditch’s filthy air.

Islington Police officers ‘risked lives’ to detain machete-wielding bomb vest man in Highbury

16:26 James Morris
PCs Marc Woolmer and Alex Field of Islington Police. Picture: Met Police

Five Islington Police officers have been shortlisted for a Met bravery award for detaining a man waving a machete – and wearing what appeared to be a suicide vest.

Meet the students who learn Marxist theory with Pentonville Prison inmates

14:37 James Morris
London South Bank University students before the completion of the

An unlikely combination of university students and inmates have achieved that rarest of feats – a feelgood story about Pentonville Prison.

Jail for Arsenal and West Ham fans after Upper Street Wetherspoons brawl

10:46 James Morris
Arsenal and West Ham fans brawled outside the White Swan in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Violent Arsenal and West Ham fans who brawled outside a Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street have been jailed and banned from attending games.

Cancer sufferer, 69, ‘shoved in corner for 16 hours’ at Whittington A&E

Yesterday, 14:45 Iain Burns
Barry Marshall-Everitt

A 69-year-old man with stage 3 cancer has claimed he was “shoved in a corner” of A&E for 16 hours after being rushed to hospital with open wounds.

Upper Street flooding: Thames Water reveals 10 victims still haven’t returned home

Yesterday, 09:12 Sam Gelder
Devastation caused by the flooding in Upper Street.

Ten people whose homes were devastated by the Upper Street flooding at the start of December are still living out of a hotel.

Holloway care home facing closure over ‘shocking’ conditions – including resident bathed in washing up liquid

Yesterday, 08:45 James Morris
St Mungo's in Hilldrop Road, Holloway. Picture: Polly Hancock

Staff at a Holloway care home were forced to clean a resident with washing up liquid because of the management’s obsession with cutting costs, a damning new report has claimed.

Islington Council: ‘Gangs grooming kids to do drug deals could be next Rotherham’

Yesterday, 07:00 Sam Gelder
Cllr Joe Caluori, Islington executive member for children and young people

“County lines” drug dealing could be the next grooming scandal if the government doesn’t step in to help protect vulnerable youngsters.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man left for dead by hit and run driver near Nag’s Head Morrisons store

The man was found in Tollington Road's junction with Hertslet Road. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park bridge rough sleepers moved on

The bridge in Finsbury Park

Holloway care home facing closure over ‘shocking’ conditions – including resident bathed in washing up liquid

St Mungo's in Hilldrop Road, Holloway. Picture: Polly Hancock

Stella Stavrou, 75, missing from Highbury – without vital diabetes and mental health medication

Missing: Stella Stavrou. Picture: Met Police

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now