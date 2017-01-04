Search

Jack Crossley death: Heart was beating ‘twice as fast as normal levels’ after overdosing on MDMA in Fabric

14:10 04 January 2017

Fabric in Charterhouse Street pictured in September. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA

An 18-year-old student died after smuggling MDMA into Farringdon club Fabric – before buying more inside, an inquest heard today.

Jack Crossley, from Worcester Park, Surrey, died on August 6 after becoming unwell at the club in Charterhouse Street.

It happened just weeks after another 18-year-old, Ryan Browne, died after overdosing on MDMA also purchased inside the venue.

The two deaths led to Islington Council shutting the club in September. This decision was overturned in November when Fabric agreed to strict new entry procedures, and it will re-open on Friday.

Mr Crossley attended the venue with two friends and hid the MDMA in his boxer shorts. He later purchased more after being approached by a stranger, Poplar Coroner’s Court heard.

Mr Crossley, a trainee electrician, received medical attention after trying to leave the venue, propped up by two friends, at around 5.30am.

His temperature was recorded as high as 42.2C as he received treatment and his heart rate was measured at 190 beats per minute, paramedic Caroline Smith said in a statement. A heart rate of 60 to 90 beats per minute is expected in a healthy individual, she added.

Mr Crossley was taken to the Royal London Hospital where he died at 8.58am after suffering a cardiac arrest.

He had arrived with friends Joe Ryan and Josh Green between 11pm and 11.30pm on August 5. He had visited Fabric twice before and had taken drugs on both occasions, the inquest heard.

One visit was on June 25: the same night that Mr Browne was taken to hospital after taking ecstasy at the club. He later died.

Mr Green said staff had carried out a “brief search” of the trio, but they managed to smuggle in three-quarters of a gram of MDMA.

He added that staff had “squeezed” his ankles, he assumed to search for weapons. Mr Ryan said: “I do not remember it being at the ankles. I remember it being a pat. I actually said to one of them ‘Do you want me to empty my pockets?’ and he said no. It was a bit weird.”

The group took the drugs while inside but Mr Crossley and Mr Ryan later had more, which they bought from someone in the club.

Mr Ryan said Mr Crossley had not appeared unwell, apart from looking “red in the face” when he was in the smoking area. Staff were alerted to Mr Crossley’s condition when the group left the club.

In the medical area, Ms Smith said he was “pale and sweating profusely”, his “teeth were chattering” and he lashed out at staff as he experienced “confusion and paranoia”.

Giving evidence at the inquest, Fabric general manager Luke Laws said the club had made changes to its security processes and updated its CCTV ahead of Friday’s relaunch.

He urged further education on drugs to prevent any more tragedies and stressed that the problem was wider than one club.

“I cannot express how horrific it is to witness that sort of thing,” he said. “We run a disco ultimately. It’s there for enjoyment and it’s there to have fun.”

Senior Coroner Mary Hassell said the death was caused by MDMA toxicity. She added: “I make a determination that the death was drug-related.”

Reporting by Press Association

