Jail for Arsenal and West Ham fans after Upper Street Wetherspoons brawl

10:46 20 January 2017

Arsenal and West Ham fans brawled outside the White Swan in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Arsenal and West Ham fans brawled outside the White Swan in Upper Street. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0

Archant

Violent Arsenal and West Ham fans who brawled outside a Wetherspoons pub in Upper Street have been jailed and banned from attending games.

After the Arsenal v West Ham season opener at Emirates Stadium on August 9, 2015, a fight broke out between a large number of opposing fans outside the White Swan.

Missiles and objects including bottles, tables, chairs and street furniture were thrown during the incident. Police were called to the incident and the crowd dispersed, but no arrests were made at the time.

But CCTV footage led to nine men being identified and arrested. Three Arsenal fans pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Blackfriars Crown Court last month and were all sentenced last Wednesday to six months’ imprisonment – suspended for 18 months – and ordered to pay £500 costs.

They were: Charlie Baker, 22, of Redhill Street, Regent’s Park; Jack Bulley, 23, of Ilford; and Lee Bowering, 43, of Romford.

Six West Ham fans were found guilty of violent disorder. Last Friday, they were all given football banning orders and varying prison sentences.

Det Chief Insp John Oldham said: “This group of men were involved in serious fighting and violent disorder outside a pub; behaviour that, quite simply, is totally and utterly unacceptable. Through our investigations, we have identified a large number of those responsible and they are now facing the very serious consequences of their actions.

“Those involved in the worst of the disorder are now facing lengthy custodial sentences and this should serve as a warning to other fans that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

