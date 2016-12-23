Search

Advanced search

Jeroen Ensink: Wife blames ‘austerity’ one year after tragic knife death outside Holloway home

13:45 28 December 2016

Nadja and Jeroen Ensink. Picture: Nadja Ensink/PA Wire

Nadja and Jeroen Ensink. Picture: Nadja Ensink/PA Wire

Archant

A young mother has blamed “austerity” for mistakes which led to a mentally ill man being free to kill her husband.

Comment
Femi Nandap was sentenced indefinitely in October. Picture: Met PoliceFemi Nandap was sentenced indefinitely in October. Picture: Met Police

Renowned academic Dr Jeroen Ensink, 41, was set upon as he left home in Hilldrop Crescent, Holloway, to post cards announcing the birth of his daughter, Fleur, a year ago tomorrow.

Student Femi Nandap, 23, admitted carrying out the frenzied knife attack and was handed an indefinite hospital order in October.

Since then, Dr Ensink’s widow has emailed an open letter to politicians including Labour leader and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances of his death.

The Old Bailey heard that police were alerted that Nandap was receiving psychiatric treatment in Nigeria while on bail awaiting trial on knife-related charges earlier in 2015.

And days before the killing, the Crown Prosecution Service dropped the case against him in a magistrates’ court.

On the eve of the anniversary, Nadja Ensink-Teich said she is frustrated that lessons were not being learned.

She said: “It’s an issue with austerity, it’s an issue with not sharing information. If the police and CPS collaborated, information would have been shared.

Dr Jeroen Ensink. Picture: James Drew Turner/PA WireDr Jeroen Ensink. Picture: James Drew Turner/PA Wire

“The CPS did not even know he was in a mental hospital. All the information came out later on. If they had known about that before, he would have got psychiatric help and then it might not have happened.”

She went on: “The CPS said a mistake has been made and the charges should not have been dropped.

“Clearly, mistakes have happened and they admit it and it’s like, so what? There was no sorry. There was nothing.

“I do not know if there are going to be any consequences and they won’t discuss this with me.”

On the heavy toll of the past year, she said: “It’s surviving, it’s not living. My friends and family have been absolutely amazing.

“It’s just been really hard. I’m completely exhausted but sitting still is not an option.”

Her daughter, who was just days old when her father was killed, is a great comfort to her. She said: “She is the most gorgeous little girl. So beautiful. She is the reason I get up in the morning. She’s the reason I can’t give up.”

Nadja Ensink, centre, speaks outside the Old Bailey in October after Femi Nandap was sentenced. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA WireNadja Ensink, centre, speaks outside the Old Bailey in October after Femi Nandap was sentenced. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

An inquest is due to be held into the death of Dr Ensink in April, yet his widow fears it will not deal with the wider issues.

She said: “I do not think they will look much further at what could have been done to prevent this. I see it as a start. I don’t think it’s the end of it.”

Nandap admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility in October.

He told psychiatrists that he started to receive telepathic messages and considered himself the “chosen one” or “Messiah” in spring 2015.

While on conditional bail for knife-related charges, he went to Nigeria where he was treated with anti-psychotic drugs which he stopped taking by the time of his return to the UK.

On August 25, his sister had handed a letter to police saying he was not fit to travel back to the UK earlier because he was suffering “depression and psychosis”.

Just six days before he attacked Dr Ensink, Nandap had charges of possession of a knife and assaulting a police officer dropped in a magistrates’ court.

Mrs Ensink-Teich discovered her husband had been killed when she went outside and saw the blood-stained cards he had been carrying strewn on the pavement.

Reporting by Press Association.

Related articles

Keywords: Jeremy Corbyn Labour United Kingdom Nigeria

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Motorcyclist dies on Christmas Day after Holloway Road crash

57 minutes ago Sam Gelder
The motorcyclist died on Christmas Day

A motorcyclist died in hospital on Christmas Day after a crash in Holloway Road on Christmas Eve.

Holloway shop caught charging over the odds for stamps

16:53 Sam Gelder
The receipt - 10p extra charged per stamp

A woman was sent into a rage after realising her local shop had charged her over the odds for 36 second-class stamps.

Remembering the Mackenzie Road Boxing Day bomb of 1944, which killed 73

15:51 Bill Patey
The Prince of Wales pub in Mackenzie Road, Holloway, was totally destroyed by the bombing. Picture: National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

Guest writer Bill Patey argues the case for a permanent memorial to the 73 people killed when a V2 landed on a Holloway pub on Boxing Day 1944.

Arsenal and Spurs players spread festive cheer at Whittington Hospital

15:29 Anna Behrmann
Arsenal players Alex Iwobi, Chuba Akpom, Kieran Gibbs and Aaron Ramsey with seven-year-old Angel Lilou at Whittington Hospital. Picture: Dieter Perry

Players from both Arsenal and Spurs spread a little seasonal cheer with some special visits to young patients at Whittington Hospital.

Jeroen Ensink: Wife blames ‘austerity’ one year after tragic knife death outside Holloway home

13:45 Emily Pennink
Nadja and Jeroen Ensink. Picture: Nadja Ensink/PA Wire

A young mother has blamed “austerity” for mistakes which led to a mentally ill man being free to kill her husband.

This week 60 years ago: Islington Council battles ‘savage’ Tory housing bill

11:01 James Morris
Islington Gazette: December 28, 1956

Does this sound familiar? Just as in 2016, Islington Council ended 1956 fighting a Conservative government’s housing policies.

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Mon, 01:02 Emily Banks
Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Grieving fans began gathering tonight outside the Highgate home of singer George Michael who has died at the age of 53.

Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Friday, December 23, 2016 Jack Dyson
Restaurants in Islington that have been given a zero rating from the Food Standards Agency this year

Today the Gazette reveals the list of restaurants and takeaways in Islington that have been dubbed the dirtiest in the borough by a food watchdog in 2016.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Restaurants in Islington that have been given a zero rating from the Food Standards Agency this year

Fans gather at singer George Michael’s Highgate home following his death on Christmas Day.

Fans have started gathering outisde George Michael's Highgate home, in The Grove..

Andy Lindup: Devastated family of hit and run crash victim appeal for witnesses

Andy Lindup. Picture: Islington Council

Dartmouth Park murder: Victim named as Angela Best, 51

The house in Dartmouth Park Hill where Angela Best died. Picture: Léa Legraien

Remembering the Mackenzie Road Boxing Day bomb of 1944, which killed 73

The Prince of Wales pub in Mackenzie Road, Holloway, was totally destroyed by the bombing. Picture: National Brewery Heritage Trust/Flickr

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now