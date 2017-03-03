JJ McPhillips murder: Dad-of-two was stabbed after gang ‘approached friends and picked a fight’, police believe

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips with his two daughters. Picture: Met Police Archant

Murdered Islington dad Jonathon “JJ” McPhillips was stabbed to death after a gang of men approached his friends and picked a fight, police said today.

Cops have renewed their appeal for information about the attack that left Mr McPhillips, 28, critically injured for four days before his death on Wednesday.

It happened in the early hours of Saturday last week near the town hall in Upper Street. Mr McPhillips and a 17-year-old boy were both stabbed after a fight broke out, police believe.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams said: “Jonathon’s two young daughters will now grow up with a devastating loss that has deprived them of the chance to know their father.

“Almost a week has passed since the incident and we continue to piece together the events which took place in the early hours of last Saturday morning.

Tributes to Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips laid outside his Milner Square home. Picture: James Morris Tributes to Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips laid outside his Milner Square home. Picture: James Morris

“At this early stage this appears to be motiveless attack and we have established Jonathon was in the company of seven or eight friends out enjoying the evening. The group was approached by six or seven males, an altercation occurred and Jonathon was fatally stabbed.

“The Upper Street area is usually very busy on a Friday night into the weekend, and we know there were a number of people out and about who would have seen the altercation or the stabbing. I am urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to come forward. It’s important that we progress this investigation and trace the people involved and this can only be done with your help.”

He added: “I am also appealing to the friends and family of those who are believed to have carried out this attack. If you have the slightest indication that someone who you know may have been involved I would urge you to make the police aware of your concerns.”

No one has been arrested over the double attack. Police will be in Upper Street from 11pm today in the hope of tracking down witnesses.

Anyone who saw it, or knows anything police don’t, is asked to call them on 020 8345 3775 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.