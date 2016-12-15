Johnathan Roldan Rodriquez missing: Police appeal for Holloway man who suffers from schizophrenia

Missing: Johnathan Roldan Rodriquez. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are appealing for information about a Holloway man who has been missing for six days.

Johnathan Roldan Rodriquez, 32, was last seen at his home in Holloway Road at midday on Friday.

Officers and his girlfriend today said his disappearance is out of character. Mr Rodriquez suffers schizophrenia, and it’s not known whether he has his medication.

He was last seen wearing black pyjamas and blue tennis trainers with a white Puma logo.

Johnathan, who also goes by the nickname “Kenny”, is described as white, about 5’10” tall, of slim build with brown eyes, black curly hair and a black goatee beard. He also has tattoos on his right arm.

He is known to frequent Islington, Finsbury Park, Camden and Westminster. He is believed to have a mobile phone and Oyster card with him, but is not carrying any bank cards.

Anyone who has seen Johnathan, or knows of his whereabouts, is urged to call Islington Police Station on 101.