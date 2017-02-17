Lauric Lebato: Man charged with murder of aspiring fashion designer from Manor House

Lauric Lebato. Picture: PA

A 20-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Lauric Lebato from Manor House.

Aspiring fashion designer Lauric, 22, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Saturday morning after a party in Leicester city centre.

Sulaiman Sillah, of Bateman Road, Leicester, has been charged with his murder and also faces charges of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.

Two other men, aged 19 and 20, who were arrested at the same time as Sillah on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, have been released on bail.

They have been released with no further action for violent disorder.