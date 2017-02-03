Lewis Johnson death: IPCC believes witness to Clapton Common crash may have vital footage

The IPPC are investigating the death of a teenage moped rider after a police chase. Archant

The police watchdog investigating the death of teen moped rider Lewis Johnson wants to speak to a mystery witness who may have vital mobile phone footage.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Louis Kyriacou. Louis Kyriacou.

Lewis, of Holloway, Islington, was killed when his Vespa smashed into a van following a police chase in Clapton Common on February 9 last year.

Two officers driving police cars pursuing 18-year-old Lewis and his pillion passenger Louis Kyriacou were placed under criminal investigation after being handed gross misconduct notices by the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

They had been chasing the motor scooter after a smash-and-grab robbery in Kingsland Road, Dalston.

Kyriacou, of Pentonville Road, Islington, was found with five phones on him and was jailed for 10 months in November after admitting stealing them.

The IPCC today told the Gazette its criminal probe was almost finished and a final report was being prepared.

But investigators are still appealing for witnesses to come forward, in particular a courier driver who they believe witnessed the crash just before midday and captured some footage on his phone.

The IPCC can be contacted on 0800 096 9070 or castlerti@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk.