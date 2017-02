Breaking News

Man arrested on suspicion of trespass at Caledonian Road and Barnsbury station

Police and paramedics under the Cally Road bridge on Tuesday. Picture: James Morris Archant

A police chase through the Cally this morning ended with a man being arrested after allegedly running onto tracks at the Overground station.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police and paramedics by the Cally Road bridge on Tuesday. Picture: James Morris Police and paramedics by the Cally Road bridge on Tuesday. Picture: James Morris

British Transport Police were called to the Cally Road station at 11.14am by the Met.

A spokesman said a man was arrested on suspicion of trespass and is now on his way to the police station.

Trains are running as normal through the station.