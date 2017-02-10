Search

Man’s ear bitten at Highbury and Islington station

15:28 10 February 2017

Highbury and Islington station. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man’s ear was bitten during a brawl in Highbury and Islington Tube station.

It happened just before 11pm on Friday last week. Officers attended and sent a 34-year-old man to hospital with a “nasty” ear injury.

An Islington man, 25, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He was released on police bail and is due to return on March 2.

Det Cons Gerry Hughes, of British Transport Police, said: “The victim received treatment in hospital for the injury to his ear which was caused by biting.

“If you were in the station at the time or witnessed the altercation between two men then please get in touch as soon as possible. Your information could be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 668 of February 3, 2017. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

