Man flees bus in Islington Green after sexually assaulting woman, 24

The man sought by police after a sexual assault on the 341 bus in Islington Green. Picture: Met Police

Police have today released an image of a man wanted after a woman was sexually assaulted on the 341 bus in Islington Green.

It happened on November 6 at about 5pm. The victim, a 24-year-old, was sat on the upper deck. The suspect, who was sitting behind her, inappropriately touched her.

She turned to challenge the suspect but he quickly exited the bus. He is described as a white man, aged in his late 40s with greying hair. He wore dark clothing, believed to be a suit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det Cons Michael Halifax on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.