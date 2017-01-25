Man held over ‘attempted murder’ of policeman in Balls Pond Road

A file image of Met Police officers. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive PA Archive/PA Images

A man was tonight being held on suspicion of attempted murder after a police officer was injured trying to stop a moped rider in Balls Pond Road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Scotland Yard said the Pc was in uniform when it happened. He was taken to a north London hospital.

Police do not know how serious his injuries are – but say he is expected to survive.

London Ambulance Service was sent to treat the injured cop and Balls Pond Road was closed off near the junction with Essex Road.

A man was arrested and is being questioned by police.

Commuters reported traffic jams stretching between Dalston and Highbury Corner as the rush hour got under way.

The road had reopened by 7pm.