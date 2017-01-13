Man left for dead by hit and run driver near Nag’s Head Morrisons store

The man was found in Tollington Road's junction with Hertslet Road. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A man in his 60s was left for dead after being run over in Holloway.

Police are appealing for information after the man was found in Tollington Road’s junction with Hertslet Road – near the Nag’s Head branch of Morrisons – at about 9.30pm on Friday.

The Met said he remains in hospital after suffering “serious injuries”, though they are not life threatening.

The car did not stop at the scene, and officers want anyone who saw the incident to call 020 8991 9555 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.