Man wanted after hospitalising bus passenger in brutal Upper Street assault

Do you know this man? A CCTV still from the Upper Street assault on Tuesday. Picture: Met Police Archant

Police are appealing for information after a 44-year-old man was punched in the face and thrown on the pavement in Upper Street.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It happened on Tuesday at about 3.30pm. The victim was boarding a 43 bus at the stop outside the council offices. As he did so, another male about to get on the bus hit him. He fell to the floor and was assaulted again.

The suspect, who walked off south down Upper Street, is described as a black man, aged about 25 to 35 years and of athletic build. He wore a smart, dark jacket and dark trousers. He had short hair and was possibly balding. His height is described as between 5ft 6ins and 5ft 11ins. He was also carrying a Waitrose carrier bag at the time of the assault.

The victim remains in hospital with “non-life threatening injuries”.

Anyone who recognises the suspect, or has any information, is urged to call Det Sgt Paul Khan on 07595 010 052 or local police by on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.