Mark Peacock: Call 999 if you spot mental health patient who gave minders the slip, police urge

Mark Peacock, who has absconded whilst on escorted leave from a mental health unit

Police are urging people to call 999 immediately if they spot a man who gave minders the slip while on leave from a secure mental health unit in Manor House.

Scotland Yard said 41-year-old Mark Peacock absconded at about 1.45pm yesterday while on a shopping trip at Sainsbury’s in Harringay’s Arena Shopping Park – about half a mile from the unit.

People should not approach him, officers said, but should call the emergency number.

He was on “group leave” from Wolfson House – a “low secure” unit in Posnanski Court, off Green Lanes.

Paul Gilluley, head of forensic services at the East London NHS Foundation Trust, told the Gazette the unit is for patients who have been in medium secure units and are no longer thought to present a risk.

“He was deemed as low-risk and had been there for quite a while,” he said.

Mr Peacock’s distinctive tattoos include the words “made in London” on the back of his neck, some swallows on his hands, and a bulldog tattoo on his right leg.

He is 5ft 9ins, of slim build and with close cropped, light brown or blonde hair.

Police added: “He is originally from Essex and is known to frequent various locations in London and the south of England.”

When he went missing he was wearing a dark grey polo top, light grey tracksuit top, zipped grey jacket and black Nike trainers.