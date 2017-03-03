Moped raids: Three Islington teenagers arrested

The Met operation targeted moped-riding crime suspects. Archant

Three teenagers from Islington were yesterday arrested on suspicion of moped-enabled offences.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two 19-year-olds with an N1 postcode – a woman and man – were arrested on suspicion of theft and remain in custody.

And a boy, 15, from Highbury, was arrested on suspicion of robbery. He was released on bail until next month.

It was part of the Met’s “Operation Vocare” targeting moped crime, and Det Supt Sean Yates said: “These arrests are the result of an ongoing operation targeting offenders who are using mopeds to commit crime across north London. We are committed to detecting, disrupting and arresting those involved in moped-enabled offences using a variety of tactics to disrupt these organised crime networks.

“The use of mopeds, often stolen, in the course of criminal offences is a common tactic used by thieves and organised criminal networks in London and offences range from commercial burglaries to personal robberies.

“We will continue to target these offenders to safeguard members of the community and their personal property.”