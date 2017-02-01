Search

Advanced search

Moped raids: Two Islington men charged

10:19 01 February 2017

The Met operation targeted moped-riding crime suspects.

The Met operation targeted moped-riding crime suspects.

Archant

Two Islington men have been charged after a series of dawn raids targeting suspected moped-riding criminals.

Comment

Yesterday morning, 100 cops stormed 15 addresses across six London boroughs – including Islington – and made 12 arrests.

Alfie Kennedy, 20, of Arlington Avenue, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery between May and November last year. He is set to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today.

Bobby Kennedy, 21, of no fixed abode but from Islington, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between May and October last year. He will appear in court at a later date.

Five other men across London were charged. The arrests came after a five-month Met operation named “Vocare”.

Related articles

Keywords: Islington Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Charterhouse: ‘Hogwarts of Clerkenwell’ opens to public for first time

11:32 James Morris
Charterhouse has opened to the public for the first time. Picture: Lawrence Watson

In the heart of Clerkenwell is a hidden palace. The Gazette went along as Charterhouse opened its doors for the first time in 660 years.

Moped raids: Two Islington men charged

10:19 James Morris
The Met operation targeted moped-riding crime suspects.

Two Islington men have been charged after a series of dawn raids targeting suspected moped-riding criminals.

This week 60 years ago: Holloway man thanked by court for mallet attack

08:58 James Morris
Islington Gazette: February 1, 1957

A magistrate told a crook who was hit over the head with a mallet: “That’s one of the occupational hazards of being a thief.”

Made in Islington: Love of ginger beer at root of new Holloway brewery’s mission

Yesterday, 14:52 Sam Gelder
Matthew Armitage in his new brewery.

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we spoke to the man behind a new boozy ginger beer brewery.

Man sectioned after repeatedly stabbing cousin in Holloway

Yesterday, 13:07 Sam Gelder
Mohammed Sharif Omar

A man with paranoid schizophrenia who stabbed his cousin repeatedly in Holloway has been sectioned.

Twelve arrested in dawn raids targeting north London moped crime gang

Yesterday, 11:57 Sam Gelder
A CCTV still as Lauren Berry had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

Twelve people have been arrested this morning in dawn raids targeting a moped-riding crime gang.

Finsbury Park station: ‘Even more disruption’ as southbound staircase set to close

Yesterday, 11:03 Sam Gelder
Travel chaos at Finsbury Park station is a regular occurrence in the morning rush-hour. Picture: Darren Maggs

There’s good news and bad news for commuters who travel through Finsbury Park station.

Made in Islington: Japanese cooking classes come to town

Yesterday, 09:59 Sam Gelder
One of the Japanese cooking classes run by the Azuki Foundation

Every week, we take to the streets to unearth something being manufactured or produced right here in Islington. This week, we feature a charity that brings Japanese culture to the borough.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Twelve arrested in dawn raids targeting north London moped crime gang

A CCTV still as Lauren Berry had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

Man sectioned after repeatedly stabbing cousin in Holloway

Mohammed Sharif Omar

Bread loaver? Finsbury Park microbakery kneads your dough

Andy Strang outside Blighty Coffee.

Archway tenant, 71, takes on rent-hiking landlord

Neil Jackson in his kitchen, with homemade cabinets. Picture: Polly Hancock

Donald Trump petition: Islington North has second-highest rate of anti-Trump backing in UK

Islington South and Finsbury MP Emily Thornberry and Islington North MP Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA Wire

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now