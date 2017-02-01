Moped raids: Two Islington men charged

The Met operation targeted moped-riding crime suspects. Archant

Two Islington men have been charged after a series of dawn raids targeting suspected moped-riding criminals.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yesterday morning, 100 cops stormed 15 addresses across six London boroughs – including Islington – and made 12 arrests.

Alfie Kennedy, 20, of Arlington Avenue, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery between May and November last year. He is set to appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today.

Bobby Kennedy, 21, of no fixed abode but from Islington, has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary between May and October last year. He will appear in court at a later date.

Five other men across London were charged. The arrests came after a five-month Met operation named “Vocare”.