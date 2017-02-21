Newington Green stabbing: Man chased by gang and knifed multiple times has life-changing injuries

The Air Ambulance landed on Newington Green. Photo: David Webber Archant

The young man chased by a gang and stabbed in Newington Green yesterday afternoon has sustained “life-changing” injuries, Scotland Yard has revealed.

Police tape off the scene where a young man was stabbed in Green Lanes. Photo: @romaejaz on Twitter Police tape off the scene where a young man was stabbed in Green Lanes. Photo: @romaejaz on Twitter

Yesterday a spokesman for the Met said the victim - who is in his early 20s - was recovering in hospital from “minor injuries” following the incident in Green Lanes.

But detectives appealing for witnesses today, said his condition was more serious and he suffered “a number of stab wounds”.

A spokesman said: “At this early stage detectives believe that the victim was chased by a number of individuals before being stabbed. They made off from the scene shortly afterwards.”

An Air Ambulance was scrambled to Newington Green at 4.30pm to transport the man to a central London hospital.

Horrified passers-by reported witnessing “gruesome scenes”.

Twitter user @afcvicki said: “Was not expecting to see a young boy fighting for his life after being stabbed in #greenlanes this afternoon.”

Remy Waslyuk added: “Serious incident at the bottom of green lanes. Police, air ambulance and gruesome scenes.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.