Police considering use of drones to fight crime in Islington, reveals borough commander Catherine Roper

Could this be the future of policing in Camden and Islington? Picture: John Nguyen/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Islington’s top cop this week suggested she could use drones to fight crime in the borough.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detective Chief Superintendent Catherine Roper, Borough Commander. Detective Chief Superintendent Catherine Roper, Borough Commander.

Borough commander Det Ch Supt Catherine Roper, who was also put in charge of Camden last year, was speaking to the Camden Safer Neighbourhood Board (CSNB) at Camden Town Hall last night.

Asked by an audience member about drones, she said: “We don’t deploy them but I’m looking to change that.

“I think Camden and Islington would be a great place to trial them.”

She said the drone strategy is being run by central units at the Met – and mentioned “absolutely ridiculous CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] rules” governing the technology’s use – but said there were many other concerns that must be overcome first.

She said: “There are huge issues around privacy and human rights, of course,” adding that she will explore the possibilities further.