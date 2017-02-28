Video

Raiders who stole £50k of mobile phones from Shoreditch tech firm captured on covert CCTV

Police want to speak to these three men over the raid. Archant

Crooks who raided a Shoreditch tech company on Valentine’s Day and stole £50,000 worth of mobile phones were caught out by covert CCTV cameras.

Police are hunting these three men over the burglary at Bezzie Ltd in Paul Street.

Cameras showed men forcing their way inside with a crowbar just after 1am, before searching the building and leaving with phones, a laptop and camera equipment half-an-hour later.

The burglars are all white men in their mid-40s, wearing orange hi-vis jackets. One of them, who was also wearing a hooded top, found a covert camera before damaging it.

James Haworth, of Bezzie, said: “This burglary has had a significant impact on our business. The burglars destroyed a lot of property including many doors which they have forced open.

“We feel violated that these men have been in our personal space and rummaged through our individual effects. Our insurance premiums have soared since this burglary. A full security review of the property has now been undertaken.”

Det Insp Paul Ridley, from Hackney CID, said: “This was an organised raid which was clinically executed. Fortunately the burglars didn’t count on the foresight of the business that had installed covert cameras.

“Despite their efforts to destroy the footage and conceal their identities, we have clear images and moving footage. I am confident that someone will know these men.

“One of the men is particularly distinctive. He walks with a pronounced gait and a curious swinging of his right arm. You will also notice on the image that the same man has a large gap between his mouth and nose.”

Anyone with information can contact Hackney CID on 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. Alternatively, contact Crimsetoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.