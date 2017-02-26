Saeed Hersi: Missing boy may be in Holloway

Saeed Hersi. Archant

Police are appealing for help in finding a 15-year-old boy missing from Islington.

Saeed Hersi, 15, was last seen at 11am on Sunday. He is black, 6ft 2in and slim. He was last seen wearing grey Nike joggers, a black Hollister coat and a New York Yankees baseball cap. He was also carrying a black North Face bag.

He is known to frequent the Holloway area and officers and Saeed’s family are anxious for him to get in touch.

Anyone who has seen Saeed or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Islington police via 101 or call the charity Missing People on 116000.