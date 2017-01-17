Search

Advanced search

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

16:46 17 January 2017

The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Archant

Hackney’s top police chief has praised his officers for their bravery after they had a gun pointed at them last night in Manor House.

Comment
Seven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemSternSeven Sisters Road and Portland Rise were taped off. Picture: @ShulemStern

Gang police are investigating the incident, which sparked a car chase through that ended in a crash in Seven Sisters Road.

Photographs taken at the scene showed a smashed car facing the wrong way against the traffic after being boxed in by police – but the gunman ran off before he could be arrested.

The drama unfolded at about 8.30pm when patrolling cops spotted a “suspect”-looking car in Portland Rise. As they drove up, a man got out and walked off.

Three people were still in the car, and the driver began hurling things at the police, before they all got out.

As the officers got out of their car, the driver pulled a handgun, pointed it at them and threatened to shoot them, causing them to back off and call for assistance.

The man then got back into his car and sped off as firearm officers swarmed the area.

He was chased to Seven Sisters Road, near Hornsey Road, where his car was trapped against a row of parked cars, and he was able to run off. He is still at large, but the gun was found inside the car.

Borough Commander Simon Laurence said: “Officers across the met have to deal with these types of situations day in day out across London and I commend my officers for their courageous actions.

“They put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public and have helped take a dangerous firearm off the streets.

“We are actively pursuing the armed man and the other suspects, and we would like to hear from anyone who has any information about this incident.”

Three of the men were black, the other was white and wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related articles

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

16:46 Sam Gelder and Ramzy Alwakeel
The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Hackney’s top police chief has praised his officers for their bravery after they had a gun pointed at them last night in Manor House.

Finsbury Park bridge rough sleepers moved on

15:30 Sam Gelder
The bridge in Finsbury Park

Homeless people who had set up bedrooms under the Finsbury Park bridge in Stroud Green Road have been moved on by Islington Council.

Arsenal History Programme: ‘It feels great to remind Gooners we won two titles at Spurs’

14:12 James Morris
Gunners historian Paul Matz uses his cuttings to compile the Arsenal History Programme. Picture: Polly Hancock

A very different kind of matchday programme is doing the rounds at Emirates Stadium games this season. The Arsenal History Programme focuses on forgotten facts, and the Gazette speaks to its mastermind, Paul Matz.

Islington start-ups: Kichn, clean eating delivery in Barnsbury Road

10:19 Tara Joshi
Kichn founder Tarquin Orgill, sous chef Suki Tsang and head chef Alfredo Ruiz. Picture: Polly Hancock

Every week, we take to the streets to find a start-up business right here in Islington. This week, we found a takeaway focusing on “clean eating”.

Holloway photographer Josh Redman on winning at the Taylor Wessing Photographic Portrait Prize 2016

Yesterday, 16:55 Alahna Kindred
Josh Redman and his portrait of Frances. Picture: Jorge Herrera

Holloway snapper Josh Redman’s clients include international businesses – but Islington is still his inspiration, he tells the Gazette.

Mayor of Islington’s Civic Awards: Deadline to nominate unsung heroes pushed back to January 26

Yesterday, 15:51 Ramzy Alwakeel
Ben Kinsella Award 2016 winner Filsan Hassan receives her award from (then) Mayor of Islington Cllr Richard Greening and Gazette editor Ramzy Alwakeel. Picture: Ken Mears

The deadline for nominating your favourite Islington heroes for an award has been extended until Thursday next week.

This week 30 years ago: Pensioners locked out of Islington Council offices in freezing weather

Yesterday, 12:00 James Morris
Islington Gazette: January 16, 1987

Tenants trying to pay their rent were “hopping mad” after being locked out of Islington Council offices.

Man left for dead by hit and run driver near Nag’s Head Morrisons store

Yesterday, 10:15 James Morris
The man was found in Tollington Road's junction with Hertslet Road. Picture: Google Street View

A man in his 60s was left for dead after being run over in Holloway.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Man left for dead by hit and run driver near Nag’s Head Morrisons store

The man was found in Tollington Road's junction with Hertslet Road. Picture: Google Street View

Stella Stavrou, 75, missing from Highbury – without vital diabetes and mental health medication

Missing: Stella Stavrou. Picture: Met Police

Archway drug dealer’s dream to buy a house ends with jail – at age of 18

Eliot Inskip. Picture: City of London Police

Finsbury Park bridge rough sleepers moved on

The bridge in Finsbury Park

Manor House: Gunman who threatened to shoot ‘brave’ police officers still at large

The crashed car in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @ShulemStern

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now