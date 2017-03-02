Search

Advanced search

Teacher plea after Caledonian Road pub attack: ‘Help us find this coward’

07:00 02 March 2017

Sharron Wilson heard a 'pop' in his eye socket after the attack in Millers, Caledonian Road. He has suffered sight problems ever since. Picture: Wilson family

Sharron Wilson heard a 'pop' in his eye socket after the attack in Millers, Caledonian Road. He has suffered sight problems ever since. Picture: Wilson family

Archant

A cowardly thug who nearly cost a teacher his sight – and floored the man’s wife with a punch to the face in a Cally Road pub – is still on the loose.

Comment
Police renewed an appeal to identify this man over the attack at Millers in King's Cross. Picture: Met PolicePolice renewed an appeal to identify this man over the attack at Millers in King's Cross. Picture: Met Police

Now his victims have spoken out in the hope someone knows the attacker and will do the right thing.

He attacked Sharron Wilson at Millers on September 10. Mr Wilson had confronted the man after hearing him shout abuse at his wife Deborah.

Without warning the man landed a blow that knocked him out and caused his eye to “pop” from its socket. Mr Wilson, 45, is only now beginning to recover his sight in the damaged eye.

The teacher, from Peterborough, spoke to the Gazette after the Met renewed its appeal for information on the assault.

He and Deborah, 46, were visiting London for her cousin’s 50th birthday party in Herne Hill. Their train from King’s Cross was cancelled, so Manchester United fan Mr Wilson suggested visiting the pub to watch United’s game against Manchester City.

The attack happened after the game at about 2.30pm. Mr Wilson said: “This group of guys were by the entrance and everyone had to edge past them. All of a sudden I could hear someone shouting. The guy was being horribly abusive to my wife as she was trying to get out.

Deborah and Sharron Wilson on their honeymood in the Greek island of Kos. Picture: Wilson familyDeborah and Sharron Wilson on their honeymood in the Greek island of Kos. Picture: Wilson family

“I asked her: ‘What did he say to you?’ She said: ‘Nothing, let’s get out.’ I asked him: ‘What did you say to my wife?’ I nudged him, he nudged me back and smacked me dead in the face – and then smacked my wife in the face. She fell flat on her back. I was out for a few moments, but then I came back round and he was about to have another go before patrons got in between us.”

It was on their train to Herne Hill that Mr Wilson heard his eye “pop”. Emergency treatment saved his vision after a titanium plate was fitted under his socket – but he is still living with the consequences.

“My vision has started to improve,” Mr Wilson said, “but I don’t go a day without something being wrong. I am the basketball coach at my school, but when trying to dribble the ball last week I saw a dozen basketballs in front of me.

“My wife suffered minor bruising, and we have suffered psychologically. Last week was the first time we left Peterborough since the attack.”

No arrests have been made.

Mr Wilson added: “I just want this man to get caught and pay for what he’s done. There was absolutely no need for it. There was only two women in that pub, and he chose to pick on one of them. It’s just ridiculous levels of cowardice.”

Related articles

Keywords: London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Teacher plea after Caledonian Road pub attack: ‘Help us find this coward’

07:00 James Morris

A cowardly thug who nearly cost a teacher his sight – and floored the man’s wife with a punch to the face in a Cally Road pub – is still on the loose.

Girl, 6, sexually assaulted by man ‘with yellow teeth’ on Caledonian Road train

Yesterday, 15:26 James Morris

Police today launched an appeal for information after a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Piccadilly line train between Caledonian Road and King’s Cross.

Upper Street stabbing: Murder investigation launched after Jonathon McPhillips, 28, dies in hospital

Yesterday, 14:02 Sam Gelder

A murder investigation has been launched after the victim of an Upper Street stabbing died in hospital.

Bookworms flock to first annual Islington Children’s Book Award

Yesterday, 13:21 Jakub Jozefowicz

Nightmarish dinner ladies are a recipe for success if the first annual Islington Children’s Book Award is anything to go by.

Islington business bosses take 12,600-strong petition to treasury demanding: Stop rates rises

Yesterday, 12:21 Sam Gelder

Traders marched on Whitehall this morning to deliver a 12,658-strong petition calling for the government to halt devastating 45 per cent increases in rateable values.

Finsbury Library: Still relevant after 50 years

Yesterday, 11:18 James Morris

Finsbury Library in St John Street is a hub: for kids, history buffs and journalists to name a few. Five decades after it opened, the Gazette finds out why it is still important.

This week 60 years ago: ‘Little old lady had lovely complexion’

Yesterday, 09:08 James Morris

The people of Upper Holloway and Archway said goodbye to the “little old lady who was always smiling”.

Islington fitness trainer declares war on foxes after brutal Chihuahua attack

Tue, 16:53 James Morris

An Islington fitness instructor was forced to fight a fox – to stop it killing her tiny Chihuahua.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Upper Street stabbing: Murder investigation launched after Jonathon McPhillips, 28, dies in hospital

Girl, 6, sexually assaulted by man ‘with yellow teeth’ on Caledonian Road train

Upper Street double stabbing: Man, 28, fighting for his life

Islington fitness trainer declares war on foxes after brutal Chihuahua attack

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now