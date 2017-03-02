Teacher plea after Caledonian Road pub attack: ‘Help us find this coward’

Sharron Wilson heard a 'pop' in his eye socket after the attack in Millers, Caledonian Road. He has suffered sight problems ever since.

A cowardly thug who nearly cost a teacher his sight – and floored the man’s wife with a punch to the face in a Cally Road pub – is still on the loose.

Police renewed an appeal to identify this man over the attack at Millers in King's Cross.

Now his victims have spoken out in the hope someone knows the attacker and will do the right thing.

He attacked Sharron Wilson at Millers on September 10. Mr Wilson had confronted the man after hearing him shout abuse at his wife Deborah.

Without warning the man landed a blow that knocked him out and caused his eye to “pop” from its socket. Mr Wilson, 45, is only now beginning to recover his sight in the damaged eye.

The teacher, from Peterborough, spoke to the Gazette after the Met renewed its appeal for information on the assault.

He and Deborah, 46, were visiting London for her cousin’s 50th birthday party in Herne Hill. Their train from King’s Cross was cancelled, so Manchester United fan Mr Wilson suggested visiting the pub to watch United’s game against Manchester City.

The attack happened after the game at about 2.30pm. Mr Wilson said: “This group of guys were by the entrance and everyone had to edge past them. All of a sudden I could hear someone shouting. The guy was being horribly abusive to my wife as she was trying to get out.

“I asked her: ‘What did he say to you?’ She said: ‘Nothing, let’s get out.’ I asked him: ‘What did you say to my wife?’ I nudged him, he nudged me back and smacked me dead in the face – and then smacked my wife in the face. She fell flat on her back. I was out for a few moments, but then I came back round and he was about to have another go before patrons got in between us.”

It was on their train to Herne Hill that Mr Wilson heard his eye “pop”. Emergency treatment saved his vision after a titanium plate was fitted under his socket – but he is still living with the consequences.

“My vision has started to improve,” Mr Wilson said, “but I don’t go a day without something being wrong. I am the basketball coach at my school, but when trying to dribble the ball last week I saw a dozen basketballs in front of me.

“My wife suffered minor bruising, and we have suffered psychologically. Last week was the first time we left Peterborough since the attack.”

No arrests have been made.

Mr Wilson added: “I just want this man to get caught and pay for what he’s done. There was absolutely no need for it. There was only two women in that pub, and he chose to pick on one of them. It’s just ridiculous levels of cowardice.”