‘These man r moving like Django’ – Twitter reacts to ancient gun haul by Islington police

Seven of the eight guns handed in to Islington Police in a firearms amnesty. Picture: Islington MPS/Twitter Archant

Cops’ efforts to make the streets safer saw this haul of antique guns handed in – and Twitter has found it hilarious.

Day two of #Giveupyourgun and we have a total of 8 guns handed in at @MPSIslington. More guns off the streets...Keep them coming! pic.twitter.com/tH1w6Mzn5l — Islington MPS (@MPSIslington) February 7, 2017

The Met are holding a one-week gun amnesty allowing people to safely get rid of firearms, imitation weapons and ammunition.

So far 45 weapons have been handed in, including shotguns, revolvers, rifles and handguns.

Det Ch Supt Jim Stokley, of the Met’s gang squad said: “We’ve had a good response from the public and a number of dangerous guns have been taken off the streets of London.

“If you hold on to an illegal gun, you are putting yourself and your loved ones in danger and you are likely to be arrested and face at least five years in jail.”

However, this haul surrendered in Islington – one without a trigger – has been met with hundreds of responses comparing them to weapons seen in Wild West cowboy films.

Here are some of them:

Were these man preparing for the American civil war https://t.co/Kl161YYiNv — Che Scott-Heron (@scottheronc) February 9, 2017

Ends moving like the wild west with clint eastwoods artillery https://t.co/SDfAOuX007 — Codename Lin (@NicoLindsay) February 10, 2017

Looool these guns belong in a museum, u man still using gun powder??? https://t.co/3Wz1QtxiAn — V.Simmons (@_VSimmons) February 9, 2017

How old were these man that handed in these guns?? Some ancient guns. Rusty, dusty ass guns. Might as well have auctioned them tbh https://t.co/nBuEfKtg1i — Major (@barryvanlint97) February 10, 2017

These man r moving like django https://t.co/PPcRSUula2 — Cesare Borgia (@Hassanda1st) February 10, 2017

Is this the Wild West wtf https://t.co/VDmR8foP8w — Yusha (@Henzotho) February 10, 2017

That one ain't even got a trigger, might aswell be a bloody boomerang https://t.co/149JymiXQz — Huh? (@_Mk_14) February 10, 2017

They're movin like Mask of Zoro out ere https://t.co/D03rsKlT4r — Lippy Lickshot (@DonDadaLipz) February 10, 2017

@_Rellz man are giving in their antiques https://t.co/zngNo3CSZn — captain hook ❔ (@cardosaprano) February 10, 2017

Loooooooooool these man are still putting gunpowder in the top of the gun https://t.co/Et0QDJirW5 — #BWIGM (@JamzLdn) February 9, 2017

Man moving like some real cowboys in these streeets https://t.co/vWViglbZkh — JustYourAverageJoe.. (@JustYour__) February 10, 2017