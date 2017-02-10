‘These man r moving like Django’ – Twitter reacts to ancient gun haul by Islington police
Cops’ efforts to make the streets safer saw this haul of antique guns handed in – and Twitter has found it hilarious.
The Met are holding a one-week gun amnesty allowing people to safely get rid of firearms, imitation weapons and ammunition.
So far 45 weapons have been handed in, including shotguns, revolvers, rifles and handguns.
Det Ch Supt Jim Stokley, of the Met’s gang squad said: “We’ve had a good response from the public and a number of dangerous guns have been taken off the streets of London.
“If you hold on to an illegal gun, you are putting yourself and your loved ones in danger and you are likely to be arrested and face at least five years in jail.”
However, this haul surrendered in Islington – one without a trigger – has been met with hundreds of responses comparing them to weapons seen in Wild West cowboy films.
Here are some of them: