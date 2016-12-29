Third man charged with murder of Pentonville Prison inmate Jamal Mahmoud

Jamal Mahmoud. Picture: Met Police Archant

A third man has been charged with the murder of Jamal Mahmoud in Pentonville Prison.

Joshua Ratner, 26, was charged today and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court via video link on January 5.

Mr Mahmoud, 21, was stabbed to death in the Caledonian Road prison on October 18.

The gang member, and father-of-one, had been serving time for robbery and firearms offences.

Two other men have already been charged with Mr Mahmoud’s murder. Basana Kimbembi, 34, and Robert Butler, 30, have been remanded to appear at the Old Bailey via video link for a plea hearing on January 23.

Police this afternoon said inquiries into the killing continue.