Search

Advanced search

This week 30 years ago: Man knifed in forehead in Packington Estate

09:50 09 January 2017

Islington Gazette: January 9, 1987

Islington Gazette: January 9, 1987

Archant

Police were hunting a knife-wielding gang of 15 youths who attacked and stabbed two men in Islington.

Comment

The men were surrounded as they tried to leave Packington Square – where people said gangs were making their lives a misery.

Aged 29 and 26, they were with two women and had been visiting a friend. Upon leaving, they were followed by the gang, who shouted abuse.

When their car failed to start because of a flat battery, the 29-year-old, from Waterloo, was stabbed three times in the side. The 26-year-old, from Muswell Hill, sustained a two-inch cut to his forehead.

Both were discharged from Whittington Hospital, but Det Sgt Pierre Davidson said: “If they had been wearing thinner clothing, the wounds could have been serious.”

Keywords: Whittington Hospital

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

This week 30 years ago: Man knifed in forehead in Packington Estate

45 minutes ago James Morris
Islington Gazette: January 9, 1987

Police were hunting a knife-wielding gang of 15 youths who attacked and stabbed two men in Islington.

Police to ‘support’ door staff as Fabric re-opens tonight

Friday, January 6, 2017 Aine Fox
Fabric, in Charterhouse Street, pictured ahead of its re-opening today. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Bouncers at Fabric will tonight be backed up by police as the Farringdon club re-opens.

Andy Lindup: Arrest made after hit and run death of Islington Council worker

Friday, January 6, 2017 Sam Gelder
Andy Lindup. Picture: Islington Council

Detectives investigating a hit and run that killed an Islington Council worker have made an arrest.

Grieving daughter could be made homeless by Islington Council

Friday, January 6, 2017 Sam Gelder
Highbury Quadrant Estate. Picture: Google Maps

A grieving woman could be made homeless if Islington Council decides she has no right to keep the flat her family lived in for 39 years.

Video: Watch moment moped crooks mount Pentonville Road pavement and yank iPhone from 15-year-old girl

Thursday, January 5, 2017 James Morris
A video still as Lauren Berry yesterday had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road, Islington. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

A mother this afternoon urged people to keep their phones hidden from view – after her 15-year-old daughter became one of the latest victims of Islington’s moped snatching shame.

Passengers’ horror at Holloway Road Tube fight

Thursday, January 5, 2017 Sam Gelder
Dozens of police officers were seen at the station after the fight broke out. Picture: Joseph Heskett

Terrified train passengers were trapped inside a bloodsoaked carriage, while windows smashed around them, when a fight broke out at Holloway Road station on New Year’s Eve.

Girl, 16, missing from Islington

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Sam Gelder
Tia Brade

Fears are growing for a teenage girl who has been missing from Islington since New Year’s Day.

Highbury man part of gang jailed for importing drugs disguised as fruit and veg

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 Sam Gelder
The gang painted the drugs to make them look like fruit

A Highbury man is among a gang of drug dealers jailed for importing cocaine and cannabis disguised as fruit and veg.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Revealed: The 23 restaurants in Islington with a ZERO hygiene rating

Restaurants in Islington that have been given a zero rating from the Food Standards Agency this year

Grieving daughter could be made homeless by Islington Council

Highbury Quadrant Estate. Picture: Google Maps

Video: Watch moment moped crooks mount Pentonville Road pavement and yank iPhone from 15-year-old girl

A video still as Lauren Berry yesterday had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road, Islington. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

This week 30 years ago: Man knifed in forehead in Packington Estate

Islington Gazette: January 9, 1987

Passengers’ horror at Holloway Road Tube fight

Dozens of police officers were seen at the station after the fight broke out. Picture: Joseph Heskett

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now