This week 60 years ago: Holloway man thanked by court for mallet attack

A magistrate told a crook who was hit over the head with a mallet: “That’s one of the occupational hazards of being a thief.”

James Watkiss, of Courtney Road, Holloway, saw the crook tampering with a neighbour’s car in the early hours.

He put some clothes on, tackled the man and in the struggle, hit him on the head with a mallet.

A 26-year-old night porter, of Hungerford Road, Holloway, was fined £10 at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court after admitting stealing tools.

Of the mallet incident, magistrate Frank Milton said: “That’s fair enough. I don’t think he can complain. That’s one of the occupational hazards of being a thief.”

To Mr Watkiss, he added: “I think getting out of bed and being responsible for his capture was a very good performance. Thanks very much.”