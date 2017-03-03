Thug jailed for unprovoked Finsbury Park cashpoint robbery on woman with learning difficulties

Jailed: Tracey Robinson. Picture: Met Police Archant

A thug has been jailed for a violent attack on a woman with learning difficulties in Finsbury Park.

Tracey Robinson, 46, attacked the 30-year-old victim – who she knew – near Seven Sisters Road’s junction with Coleridge Road on January 23.

The victim was withdrawing money from a cash machine. As she was walked away, she was set upon by Robinson who grappled her to the ground and snatched the money from her hand.

She suffered minor injuries but was “badly shaken up”, police said.

Robinson, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 16 months on Thursday after pleading guilty to robbery at Blackfriars Crown Court.

Det Cons Marcus Johnson, of Islington Police, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a vulnerable female for no other reason than financial gain. Had it not been for the early guilty plea the victim would have had to attend court and recount her traumatic ordeal. The sentence imposed has reflected the early guilty plea entered by Robinson.”