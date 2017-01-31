Twelve arrested in dawn raids targeting north London moped crime gang

Search

11:57 31 January 2017

A CCTV still as Lauren Berry had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

A CCTV still as Lauren Berry had her iPhone snatched by moped riders who mounted the pavement in Pentonville Road. Picture: Sharon Crocombe

Twelve people have been arrested this morning in dawn raids targeting a moped-riding crime gang.

More than 100 cops stormed 15 addresses in Camden, Islington, Hackney, Haringey, Enfield and Southwark after a five-month operation named Vocare.

It was launched in September with the aim of stopping an organised crime gang who use mopeds to commit crime in north London.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of a variety offences and are being held at police stations across the area.

Hackney borough commander Ch Supt Simon Laurence said: “We are committed to the detection, disruption, arrest and prosecution of those involved in violent robberies and aggravated burglaries.

“The use of mopeds, often stolen, in the course of criminal offences is a common tactic used by thieves and organised criminal networks in London and offences range from commercial burglaries to personal robberies, some of the offences have been violent in nature.

“The continual, concerted operations by the Met will continue using all possible tactics to target those who commit these offences.”

Earlier this month the Gazette published video of a moped rider snatching a phone from a teenage girl at a bus stop in Pentonville Road.

And in October footage emerged of 21-year-old Cavell Hutson of Highbury New Park, Islington trying to escape cops after stealing 21 phones in an hour on the streets of Camden, Islington and Hackney.

Hutson was jailed for 40 months.

