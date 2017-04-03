‘Two human bones found in potato bag’ opposite Barnsbury pub

Bones were found in a building site opposite The Crown pub in Cloudesley Square last night. Picture: Ewan Munro/Flickr/CC BY-SA 2.0 Archant

Police are investigating after bones were found in a building site opposite The Crown pub in Cloudesley Square, Barnsbury.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The two “long and human looking” bones were found in a potato bag just before 6pm last night, and the Met said they are “not believed to be ancient”.

A spokesman said: “Officers and crime scene examiners attended and images of the bones were sent to specialists who advised that the bones appeared to be human.

“Enquiries by officers into where the bones came from, and how they ended up in the street, are ongoing, but at this early stage the bones are not believed to be ancient.

“It is also too early at this stage of enquiries to confirm if the discovery is suspicious or not.”

Richard Crabtree, who runs The Crown pub, told the Gazette this afternoon: “The guy who spotted them drinks in here. He took a picture and they were long, and human looking. There were two of them in a potato bag, lying parallel to each other

“He said he saw them and thought: ‘Ah, these may be human.’”