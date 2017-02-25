Search

Advanced search

Upper Street double stabbing: Man, 28, fighting for his life

09:31 25 February 2017

Police were called to Upper Street at 12.40am.

Police were called to Upper Street at 12.40am.

A man is fighting for his life after a double stabbing in Upper Street last night.

Comment

Police, medics and the air ambulance rushed to the scene at 12.40am after being alerted to both attacks.

The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains, with what Scotland Yard called life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after being knifed. His injuries are not said to be serious.

No one has been arrested and cops have taped off Upper Street from Highbury Corner to near Islington Green while they investigate. They have warned people it is likely to be closed for most of the day.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can call police in Islington via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimstoppers-uk.org.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Upper Street double stabbing: Man, 28, fighting for his life

09:31 Sam Gelder

A man is fighting for his life after a double stabbing in Upper Street last night.

Car overturns in Green Lanes near Clissold Park

Yesterday, 12:06 Sam Gelder

A car has flipped in Green Lanes this morning, closing the road near Clissold Park.

Islington rejects Green bid to double council tax rise to 9.99 per cent

Yesterday, 11:31 James Morris

Could Islington be the only authority in the country where the controlling party imposes a 4.99 per cent council tax rise – only for the opposition to suggest doubling it?

Weapon charge for girl, 15, after Islington brawl video

Yesterday, 10:00 James Morris

A 15-year-old girl will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court today after being charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

De Beauvoir motorbike crash leaves rider in hospital

Yesterday, 09:48 Emma Bartholomew

A man was this morning in hospital after his motorbike collided with a car in De Beauvoir.

Former winner of The Voice Jermain Jackman launches commission centred on young people in Islington

Thu, 17:58 James Scott

A former winner of The Voice has launched a commission centred on young people growing up in Islington.

Islington Council fined £220k after boy loses part of his finger in school ‘sanding machine accident’

Thu, 16:48 James Morris

Islington Council has been ordered to pay nearly £220,000 after a boy lost part of his finger in a horrifying school accident.

Islington Greens call for ‘citizen science’ to deal with ‘chilling’ air pollution

Thu, 15:36 James Morris

Impact of air pollution in Islington? “Difficulty exercising.” “Soot getting in one’s nose.”

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Upper Street double stabbing: Man, 28, fighting for his life

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Collage by Joe Orton’s killer Kenneth Halliwell goes on display in Islington

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park restaurant Dotori to reopen

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now