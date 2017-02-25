Upper Street double stabbing: Man, 28, fighting for his life

Police were called to Upper Street at 12.40am.

A man is fighting for his life after a double stabbing in Upper Street last night.

Upper Street closed - serious incident. Please plan your journey & avoid this area. Likely to continue all day. #Islington @metpoliceuk pic.twitter.com/3KHpXDD0zd — Islington MPS (@MPSIslington) February 25, 2017

Police, medics and the air ambulance rushed to the scene at 12.40am after being alerted to both attacks.

The 28-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he remains, with what Scotland Yard called life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after being knifed. His injuries are not said to be serious.

No one has been arrested and cops have taped off Upper Street from Highbury Corner to near Islington Green while they investigate. They have warned people it is likely to be closed for most of the day.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information can call police in Islington via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimstoppers-uk.org.