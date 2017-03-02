‘Miss you forever’: Emotional Milner Square tributes to Islington stab victim Jonathon ‘JJ’ McPhillips

Tributes to Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips laid outside his Milner Square home. Picture: James Morris Archant

Emotional tributes have been laid for Upper Street murder victim Jonathon “JJ” McPhillips at a memorial outside his Milner Square home.

Messages at the memorial include: “What will we do without you, we need you back”; “Always in my heart”; and “Miss you forever King Jar Jar”.

The tributes, on railings outside the square’s central garden, also include a moped, scores of flower bouquets, pictures of Mr McPhillips and cans of Stella Artois.

Dad-of-two Mr McPhillips, 28, was stabbed outside the town hall in the early hours of Saturday. His death was confirmed by the Met yesterday.

His family was too distraught to speak to the Gazette this morning.

A fundraising page has been set up in his memory to support his family and two daughters. Created yesterday by friend Shane Yerrell, it had already reached £315 by 1pm today.

It reads: “JJ was the type of person that would lift anyone in a bad mood with his personality. One of the most honest and genuine people you will ever meet.

“With the permission of his mum Michelle I have set up this page to support his girls while they are growing up. I hope we can make a big difference in their lives after they have cruelly had their dad taken away.”

Mr McPhillips, and a 17-year-old boy, were stabbed outside the town hall at about 12.40am on Saturday. It has been reported that Mr McPhillips was protecting the boy from a gang. He has now been discharged from hospital.

No arrests have been made, and Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams appealed last night: “This was an area of Upper Street which is always busy on a Friday night going into the weekend. I am sure there would have been many people present who would have witnessed the altercation between two groups of youths.

“I would urge those people to contact our incident room and tell us what they have seen. This seems to be a totally unprovoked attack which has resulted in the death of a young man and left a teenager injured.”

To make a donation to Mr McPhillips’ fundraising page, visit gofundme.com/3g7hjp4