Upper Street stabbing: Murder investigation launched after Jonathon McPhillips, 28, dies in hospital

14:02 01 March 2017

The scene in Upper Street after the double stabbing. Picture: N.Sky

The scene in Upper Street after the double stabbing. Picture: N.Sky

Archant

A murder investigation has been launched after the victim of an Upper Street stabbing died in hospital.

The 28-year-old victim, named locally as Jonathon James McPhillips, was attacked and stumbled along the road before collapsing. A second stab victim, 17, is not thought to be seriously injured.

Police and paramedics were called at 12.40am on Saturday. London’s Air Ambulance was scrambled and Upper Street was taped off into the afternoon.

No one has been arrested. Police were told today about Jonathon’s death.

Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams said today: “This was an area of Upper Street which is always busy on a Friday night going into the weekend. I am sure there would have been many people present who would have witnessed the altercation between two groups of youths.

“I would urge those people to contact our incident room and tell us what they have seen. This seems to be a totally unprovoked attack which has resulted in the death of a young man and left a teenager injured.”

Witnesses and people with information are asked to call cops on 020 8345 3775, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

