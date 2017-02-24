Weapon charge for girl, 15, after Islington brawl video
Press Association Images
A 15-year-old girl will appear at Highbury Corner Youth Court today after being charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon.
It follows footage, circulated on social media, showing two girls fighting. Officers established that the incident happened in Islington in January.
The girl, from Croydon, was arrested on Wednesday and will appear in court in custody. Islington Police said enquiries continue.