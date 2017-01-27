Woman jailed after trying to sneak knife and drugs into Pentonville Prison

Jailed: Sharne Kiely. Picture: Met Police Archant

A woman who tried to smuggle a knife into Pentonville Prison has been jailed.

Sharne Kiely, 44, of Clutton Street, Tower Hamlets, was caught by police on 17 June last year. Officers witnessed her trying to attach items to a line over a wall of the prison, in Caledonian Road.

A black satchel Kiely was carrying was searched and 78g of cannabis was found, as well as a number of mobile phones and a knife.

Kiely was jailed for 16 months at Blackfriars Crown Court on Monday. She pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiring to convey articles into prison and one count of possessing a knife.

Det Cons Chris De Asha, the officer in the case, said: “Kiely’s conviction and sentence demonstrates the ongoing police work to stop the flow of drugs, mobile phones and knives into prisons.

“Anyone caught smuggling prohibited items into prison will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Pentonville has been blighted by criminals sneaking drugs and weapons past prison walls. Kiely was caught three months before an inmate, Jamal Mahmoud, was stabbed to death inside. Three men will stand trial accused of his murder later this year.