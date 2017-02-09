‘Dangerous idiot’ gets lorry stuck driving wrong-way through Finsbury Park bridge

This lorry got temporarily stuck under the bridge while going the wrong way. Archant

Islington Council has pledged to report drivers going the wrong way through the one-way bridge next to Finsbury Park station – but some are ploughing ahead regardless.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Like the person behind the wheel of this lorry, who got it stuck underneath the Stroud Green Road bridge for a few minutes yesterday morning – while going in the wrong direction.

The passer-by who sent in the snap referred to the driver as a “dangerous idiot”.

Last week the Gazette revealed there had been confusion over who was in charge of enforcing the one-way system.

Yesterday, the town hall said anyone caught going the wrong way will be passed over to the long arm of the law, and bosses were considering using CCTV to identify them.

The bridge works have been in place since the summer and will be there until spring next year.