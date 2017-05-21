De Beauvoir jam session is helping kids into media careers

Acoustic Sunday is run by a group of volunteers looking to get into the media industry. Picture: SoundAdviceUK Archant

An acoustic jam session that helps youngsters get their media training is returning for a new run.

Acoustic Sundays, run by Newington Green video production company SoundAdviceUK, will be back at The Crypt Café in St Peter De Beauvoir church on March 5.

The event is run by aspiring media workers and food is dished out by fish finger pop-up 2Fingers.

Founder Dominic Kasteel said: “Acoustic Sundays provides a much needed community presence to encourage expression and creativity through the arts.

“We appeal to you to help us make this experimental project work, to inspire change, open up opportunities for emerging artists and help aspirations grow.”

The free event starts at 2.30pm. For more information click here. Check out 2Fingers here.