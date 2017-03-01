Search

Advanced search

Bookworms flock to first annual Islington Children’s Book Award

13:21 01 March 2017

Islington primary school students with their favourite books. Steve Bainbridge

Islington primary school students with their favourite books. Steve Bainbridge

2016 Steve Bainbridge

Nightmarish dinner ladies are a recipe for success if the first annual Islington Children’s Book Award is anything to go by.

Comment
Pamela Butchart won the first Islington Children's Book AwardsPamela Butchart won the first Islington Children's Book Awards

Taking home the top prize in the award, voted for by primary school children, teachers, and librarians from across the borough, was Pamela Butchart with Attack of the Demon Dinner Ladies.

More than 200 bookworms voted from 41 Islington primary schools, with many of them invited to the Emirates Stadium last week to discover the winner.

Pamela said: “Thank you so much to everyone who read and voted for my book – I am so grateful to win this award and am lost for words.

“When I was younger I never thought I would be a writer, but I think this goes to show that if you have a big imagination and people to help and support you, you can do anything.”

"Thank you so much to everyone who read and voted for my book – I am so grateful to win this award and am lost for words. When I was younger I never thought I would be a writer, but I think this goes to show that if you have a big imagination and people to help and support you, you can do anything."

Pamela Butchart

The event also included a question and answer session in which pupils asked why the authors decided to become writers, how they thought of ideas for their stories and what their favourite books were as children.

It’s part of the “Islington reading road map” project – a map of sorts that shows books and genres instead of real places.

It encourages children to discover new stories and authors by following “roads” marked with their favourite genres. They can read up to 60 books.

The idea is to improve literacy and interest in reading for primary school children. It has already been successful across the world.

Alexandra Fernandez, who teaches in Blessed Sacrament Primary School, said: “With this initiative in Islington there is a much broader range of books which we didn’t have before.

“We have noticed a much deeper interest in reading for pleasure, especially with boys, because there are more books which are accessible and enjoyable for them.”

The road map will conclude at the end of June, with a large student raffle in which the more books students read the higher chance they have of winning.

“Out of 3,000 targeted children, 2,500 participated. Most of those read more than five books and some have read up to 60,” said John Calcott, head of the borough’s education library service.

Shane Hegarty, one of the runner-ups for the award, said: “Anything that gets kids reading is fantastic, but there is a particular vibe about this I liked from the very beginning. The road map is a very clever idea and it’s clearly being put together by people who love reading.”

Keywords: Islington

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Islington Gazette visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Islington Gazette staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Islington Gazette account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Islington News Stories

Girl, 6, sexually assaulted by man ‘with yellow teeth’ on Caledonian Road train

15:26 James Morris

Police today launched an appeal for information after a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a Piccadilly line train between Caledonian Road and King’s Cross.

Upper Street stabbing: Murder investigation launched after Jonathon McPhillips, 28, dies in hospital

14:02 Sam Gelder

A murder investigation has been launched after the victim of an Upper Street stabbing died in hospital.

Bookworms flock to first annual Islington Children’s Book Award

13:21 Jakub Jozefowicz

Nightmarish dinner ladies are a recipe for success if the first annual Islington Children’s Book Award is anything to go by.

Islington business bosses take 12,600-strong petition to treasury demanding: Stop rates rises

12:21 Sam Gelder

Traders marched on Whitehall this morning to deliver a 12,658-strong petition calling for the government to halt devastating 45 per cent increases in rateable values.

Finsbury Library: Still relevant after 50 years

11:18 James Morris

Finsbury Library in St John Street is a hub: for kids, history buffs and journalists to name a few. Five decades after it opened, the Gazette finds out why it is still important.

This week 60 years ago: ‘Little old lady had lovely complexion’

09:08 James Morris

The people of Upper Holloway and Archway said goodbye to the “little old lady who was always smiling”.

Islington fitness trainer declares war on foxes after brutal Chihuahua attack

Yesterday, 16:53 James Morris

An Islington fitness instructor was forced to fight a fox – to stop it killing her tiny Chihuahua.

Duke of Edinburgh to Charterhouse brother: ‘You look starved!’

Yesterday, 14:13 Tony Jones

The Duke of Edinburgh met his “brother” when he visited an ancient Clerkenwell almshouse today, jokingly telling his sibling: “you look starved”.

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Upper Street stabbing: Murder investigation launched after Jonathon McPhillips, 28, dies in hospital

Upper Street double stabbing: Man, 28, fighting for his life

Girl, 6, sexually assaulted by man ‘with yellow teeth’ on Caledonian Road train

Islington fitness trainer declares war on foxes after brutal Chihuahua attack

Pub landlord promises to superglue his face to Archway Road in TfL gyratory protest

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Islington Gazette
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now